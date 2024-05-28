RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Now on, service, transaction calls will display 160 as prefix
May 28, 2024  22:26
Representational image
The department of telecom has allocated a separate 10-digit numbering series starting with 160 for service and transactional calls made by government, regulators and financial entities, according to an office memorandum issued on Tuesday. 

The 10-digit number series has been designed by the DoT in a manner that telecom subscribers will get an idea about calling entities as well as the telecom operator and the place from where it has originated. 

"It has been decided to allocate a separate numbering series 160 exclusively for service and transactional voice calls as per Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) 2018," the official note said. 

The move is aimed at helping subscribers differentiate between calls made by government bodies and regulated entities from those made by fraudsters masquerading as government officials. 

The 10-digit number will be issued in 1600ABCXXX format for government and regulators where AB will show the code of telecom circle like 11 for Delhi, 22 for Mumbai, etc and the digit at C place will show the code of telecom operator. The XXX will be digits between 000-999. 

Similarly, for financial entities regulated by RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), the 10-digit number will be issued in 1601ABCXXX format. 

"The TSP (telecom service provider) shall ensure adequate verification of each and every entity before assigning a number from 160 series. The TSP shall obtain an undertaking from the seeking entity that it will use the number assigned from 160 series exclusively for service and transactional voice calls as per TCCCPR 2018," the note said.
