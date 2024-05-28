RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NIA arrests key accused in trafficking of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas into India
May 28, 2024  23:07
File image
The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday arrested a wanted accused involved in trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas into India through the north-eastern borders. 

Jalil Miah, a resident of the north-eastern state of Tripura, has been arrested by the NIA team, an official statement said. 

The NIA had in February declared a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Jalil, who was absconding in the case, in addition to nine others. 

As per the NIA investigations, a large number of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas are being trafficked to India every month through the porous stretches of the Indo-Bangladesh border. 

They are further transported to different parts of the country and provided fake documents and forced into labour, said the statement issued by the probe agency. 

"In yet another success in its fight against human traffickers operating across the country, the NIA on Tuesday arrested a key conspirator in a case relating to trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas through the north-eastern borders," it said. 

Thirty-three persons were arrested earlier in the case, which the NIA had taken over from Assam Special Task Force that had originally registered an FIR on March 22, 2023 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Passport Act 1967. 

The NIA has so far chargesheeted 24 accused. -- PTI
