Man tries to run over girlfriend's friend in Pune
May 28, 2024  09:34
This is the second major car incident in Pune after the Porsche one
Police have detained a man after he allegedly tried to kill a person by hitting him with his car in the early hours of Tuesday in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said. The incident took place at around 1 am in Pimpri area after the accused found the victim was talking to the former's girlfriend, they said. 

 The accused, identified as Sushil Kale, got to know the victim was talking to his girlfriend in a locality in Pimpri, a police official said. 

 "The accused then went there and allegedly hit the victim with his car, injuring him. The victim was admitted to a hospital and was reported to be out of danger," the official from Pimpri Chinchwad police station said. The accused was detained and booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder), the police said. PTI
