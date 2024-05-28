RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Malayalam film director Omar Lulu faces rape charges, police launch probe
May 28, 2024  21:28
Malayalam film director Omar Lulu/Courtesy Facebook
Malayalam film director Omar Lulu/Courtesy Facebook
The Kerala police registered a rape case against Malayalam film director Omar Lulu based on a complaint filed by a woman. 

An officer of the Ernakulam Rural police said on Tuesday that an investigation has been launched after registering an FIR against the director based on the complaint of the woman, reportedly a young actor. 

He said the complaint was received by the Kochi City police commissioner, and after the FIR was lodged, the case was transferred to the Nedumbassery police station under the Ernakulam rural police, as the crime was committed under its jurisdiction. 

Lulu has been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (Punishment for rape), the official said. 

The police refused to disclose further details of the case. Lulu has not reacted to the developments. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Teen Porsche driver's father sent to police custody in driver abduction case
Teen Porsche driver's father sent to police custody in driver abduction case

A three-member committee conducting inquiry into alleged manipulation of the blood samples of the juvenile driver involved in the Porsche car crash on Tuesday visited the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, and also met the police...

Heavy rains lash Kerala, cloudburst in Kochi; flood-hit shifted to camps
Heavy rains lash Kerala, cloudburst in Kochi; flood-hit shifted to camps

Tourist centres have been closed in many districts, including Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram, and a night travel ban has been imposed in the hilly areas of Idukki district.

French Open PIX: Zheng ousts Cornet; Rybakina advances
French Open PIX: Zheng ousts Cornet; Rybakina advances

Images from Day 3 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.

What's behind the recent stock market rally?
What's behind the recent stock market rally?

The current spurt in the stock market is on account of strong fundamentals and robust corporate earnings and retail investors can look for buying opportunities to accumulate quality stocks, experts said.

Phase VI: EC revises voter turnout to 63.37%, down from 2019
Phase VI: EC revises voter turnout to 63.37%, down from 2019

Of the 87.54 crore electors in the first six phases of the Lok Sabha polls, as many as 57.77 crore voters turned up at the polling stations to cast their votes.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances