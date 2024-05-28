Kota police ties up with Meta to prevent suicides





Since the collaboration a week back, the police claim they have already prevented a student from Jhunjhunu from committing suicide in this coaching hub, where young people from across the country come to prepare for competitive exams.





Nine students have taken their lives this year, with the most recent case reported on April 30.





In 2023, 26 cases of suicide among coaching students were registered in the city, marking the highest number recorded so far.





Under the collaboration, however, Meta will share such information not only from the city but the entire state of Rajasthan.





A dedicated team, working round the clock on eight-hour shifts, has been deputed at Abhay Command Centre in the city to monitor red-flag tags indicating suicidal tendencies, as shared by Meta.





This will be used to sound alerts to respective area police allowing them to intervene timely.





Kota city SP Amrita Duhan said she approached Meta for this collaboration after realising that in some suicide cases, students had expressed their distress and suicidal thoughts on social media and timely intervention could have potentially averted these tragic incidents. -- PTI

The Kota police tied up with Meta to identify students exhibiting suicidal tendencies on the company's social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, allowing for their timely intervention.