I had said they will arrest Atishi next: Kejriwal
May 28, 2024  17:09
AAP minister Atishi
Arvind Kejriwal posts on X saying, "I had said earlier that they will arrest Atishi next. They are planning to do so now. Complete dictatorship. In completely flimsy, frivolous and false cases, they are arresting ALL leaders of AAP one by one. Every single opposition leader will be arrested if Modi ji comes back to power. AAP is not imp. Saving our dear country from dictatorship is imp."

AAP leader Atishi has been summoned by a Delhi court on June 29 in connection with a defamation case filed by the BJP over the Delhi Minister's poaching claim. Atishi, who is among the top leaders tasked with running the AAP affairs following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, had earlier this year alleged that the BJP was attempting to "poach" party MLAs by offering  25 crore each.
