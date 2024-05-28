RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC dismisses plea by ex-PFI chairman Abubacker for release
May 28, 2024  15:34
PFI is a banned organisation
PFI is a banned organisation
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by former Popular Front of India (PFI) Chairman E Abubacker seeking his release in the UAPA case being probed by the NIA. 

 Abubacker, who was arrested by the anti-terror agency during a massive crackdown on the banned organisation in 2022 and is lodged in judicial custody, had approached the high court after he was denied relief by the trial court. He had moved the trial court seeking interim bail on medical grounds. 

 "We hereby dismiss the appeal," said a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain while pronouncing the verdict. Abubacker sought his release on both merit as well as medical grounds. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I Want To Impact 1 Billion Lives'
'I Want To Impact 1 Billion Lives'

'I tell those in their 20s that age is on their side and they should start exercising early.' 'Just like investing in good stocks, if they start early, they will get the multiplier effects of being healthy, fit and strong later in life.'

Dramatics scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare on IndiGo flight
Dramatics scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare on IndiGo flight

The officials said the passengers on board the aircraft were evacuated through emergency exits.

12 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram
12 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram

Aizawl has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar.

What's Janhvi Wearing!
What's Janhvi Wearing!

Look who watched Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr & Mrs Mahi on Monday night.

Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Alireza in Armageddon
Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Alireza in Armageddon

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa got off to a flier and defeated Firouzja Alireza of France in the Armageddon game in the first round of Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances