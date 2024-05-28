HC dismisses plea by ex-PFI chairman Abubacker for release

HC dismisses plea by ex-PFI chairman Abubacker for releaseMay 28, 2024 15:34
PFI is a banned organisation
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by former Popular Front of India (PFI) Chairman E Abubacker seeking his release in the UAPA case being probed by the NIA.
Abubacker, who was arrested by the anti-terror agency during a massive crackdown on the banned organisation in 2022 and is lodged in judicial custody, had approached the high court after he was denied relief by the trial court. He had moved the trial court seeking interim bail on medical grounds.
"We hereby dismiss the appeal," said a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain while pronouncing the verdict. Abubacker sought his release on both merit as well as medical grounds. -- PTI