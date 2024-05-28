RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire tragedy: One more partner of Rajkot game zone arrested
May 28, 2024  23:24
The Gujarat police have arrested one more partner of the Rajkot-based TRP game zone where a devastating fire last week killed 27 persons, an official said on Tuesday. 

The arrested accused, Dhaval Thakkar, is the proprietor of Dhaval Corporation, which ran the TRP game zone along with five partners of Raceway Enterprises. 

He was remanded in police custody till June 10 by a court in Rajkot. 

"Dhaval Thakkar was arrested from Abu Road in neighbouring Rajasthan in a joint operation by the Rajkot and Banaskantha Police last night," said Banaskantha superintendent of police Akshayraj Makwana. 

With this, four persons have so far been arrested in connection with the fire incident at the game zone on Saturday. 

"The court of additional judicial magistrate BP Thakar remanded Dhaval Thakkar in police custody till June 10," special public prosecutor Tushar Gokani said. 

The police had earlier arrested Yuvrajsinh Solanki and Rahul Rathod, partners in Raceway Enterprises, and game zone manager Nitin Jain. 

They were on Monday sent to 14-day police custody by a court in Rajkot. -- PTI
