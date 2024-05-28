Delhi cops file supplementary chargesheet in Walkar murder





The nearly 3,000-page chargesheet was filed before metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla, they said.





Poonawala is alleged to have strangled Walkar and chopped her body into pieces in the national capital's Mehrauli in May 2022 before scattering the body parts in different areas of the city to escape detection.





He has been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. Sources said the chargesheet mainly consisted of Google locations, search history and other digital and forensic evidence reports.





The city police have claimed these evidences further corroborated the charges against Poonawala, the sources said. A 6,629-page chargesheet was filed against Poonawala in January last year.

The Delhi police have filed a supplementary chargesheet containing more digital and forensic evidence reports to nail Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who stands accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body, court sources said on Tuesday.