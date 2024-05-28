RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi cops file supplementary chargesheet in Walkar murder
May 28, 2024  16:15
Shraddha Walkar
Shraddha Walkar
The Delhi police have filed a supplementary chargesheet containing more digital and forensic evidence reports to nail Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who stands accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body, court sources said on Tuesday. 

 The nearly 3,000-page chargesheet was filed before metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla, they said. 

 Poonawala is alleged to have strangled Walkar and chopped her body into pieces in the national capital's Mehrauli in May 2022 before scattering the body parts in different areas of the city to escape detection.

 He has been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. Sources said the chargesheet mainly consisted of Google locations, search history and other digital and forensic evidence reports. 

 The city police have claimed these evidences further corroborated the charges against Poonawala, the sources said. A 6,629-page chargesheet was filed against Poonawala in January last year.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'KCR tried to use MLAs poaching case to force BJP'
'KCR tried to use MLAs poaching case to force BJP'

According to the confession statement of Radha Kishan Rao, 'Peddayana' was very angry for not completing the work as per his expectation.

BSE to buy S&P's 50% stake in index joint venture for Rs 30 crore
BSE to buy S&P's 50% stake in index joint venture for Rs 30 crore

Domestic bourse BSE has approved the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in index provider Asia Index (AIPL) from equal joint venture partner S&P Dow Jones (SPDJ) Indices for Rs 30 crore. AIPL, the index provider, is responsible for...

Dera chief Ram Rahim acquitted in ex-manager's murder case
Dera chief Ram Rahim acquitted in ex-manager's murder case

Former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, who was also a follower of the sect, was shot dead in 2002.

'I Want To Impact 1 Billion Lives'
'I Want To Impact 1 Billion Lives'

'I tell those in their 20s that age is on their side and they should start exercising early.' 'Just like investing in good stocks, if they start early, they will get the multiplier effects of being healthy, fit and strong later in life.'

Dramatics scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare on IndiGo flight
Dramatics scenes at Delhi airport after bomb scare on IndiGo flight

The officials said the passengers on board the aircraft were evacuated through emergency exits.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances