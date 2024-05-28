Court sends Kejriwal aide to three-day police custody





Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.





Metropolitan magistrate Gaurav Goyal sent Kumar to police custody till May 31.





A detailed order from the court is awaited.





The Delhi police had sought five days' custody of the accused. Kumar's counsel opposed the Delhi police's plea for his custodial interrogation, claiming it had no evidence.





On Monday, Kumar's bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court, which said there appeared no "pre-meditation" by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be "swiped away".





Kumar was arrested on May 18.





He was sent to police custody for five days on the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.





Last Friday, he was sent to four days' judicial custody. -- PTI

