CJI to decide on Kejriwal's bail plea today





Refusing to list Kejriwal's interim plea on its own, a vacation bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the chief minister, why it was not mentioned last week when Justice Dipankar Datta, one of the judges of the main bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna which had granted the interim bail to him, was sitting on the vacation bench.





"Why did you not mention it when Justice Datta was sitting on the vacation bench last week? Let the Hon'ble CJI take a decision as it raises the issue of propriety...we will send it to the CJI," the bench said. Singhvi said the prescription was given a day before yesterday and hence, it could not be mentioned before the vacation bench to which Justice Datta was part last week. "I don't mind, if it is listed before that bench (of Justice Khanna and Justice Datta) even virtually," the senior lawyer said.

