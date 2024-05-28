Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport

Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airportMay 28, 2024 08:25
A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate its passengers and launch a search operation, officials said.
They said the threat was received around 5.30 am when the flight was preparing to leave.
The officials said the passengers on board the aircraft were evacuated through emergency exits.
They said the aircraft was taken to an isolated area and security agency personnel conducted a search operation. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Kejriwal seeks 7-day extension of bail on health grounds; BJP calls 'drama'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought extension of his interim bail by seven days from the Supreme Court to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan in view of his 'sudden and unexplained weight loss, coupled...