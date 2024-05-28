RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Aiyar calls 1962 China attack 'alleged', apologises
May 28, 2024  22:53
image
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday "unreservedly" apologised for "mistakenly" using the word 'alleged' for the Chinese invasion in 1962. 

According to a purported video of an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening, Aiyar while narrating an anecdote said, "...In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India." 

Later, in a brief statement, Aiyar said, "I unreservedly apologise for having mistakenly used the word 'alleged' before 'Chinese invasion' at the Foreign Correspondents Club this evening." 

Aiyar, who has stoked controversies in the past with his comments, made the remarks at the launch of a book "Nehru's First Recruits". -- PTI
