25 booked after two groups clash during religious procession
May 28, 2024  15:28
The clashes happened over throwing gulal
A case has been registered against 25 persons after two groups clashed over a petty issue during a religious procession in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

 No arrests have been made in connection with the incident that occurred in Saravali village in Bhiwandi on Monday night, an official said. 

 The groups clashed over the issue of throwing gulal during a religious procession around 9.30 pm, he said A case has been registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, he said. PTI
