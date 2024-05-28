2 get lifer for killing finance manager of salon in Mumbai





The body of Vyas has not yet been found.





Additional sessions judge M G Deshpande on Monday held Siddhesh Tamhankar and his female colleague guilty under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).





On Tuesday, the judge sentenced both of them to life imprisonment. The duo worked as account executive and account manager at a salon chain in suburban Andheri and used to report to Vyas, who was the finance manager. Vyas was allegedly killed because she had issued a memo to one of the accused for not working properly. Besides losing their job, the two feared their affair might get exposed.





She was last seen in the company of the accused. The police cracked the case after a DNA test was done on the blood samples found in the car of one of the accused. The vehicle was allegedly used in the crime, they had said.





Vyas went missing on March 16, 2018, and her family scoured CCTV footage from Grant Road and Mumbai Central railway stations to locate her before filing a missing person's complaint at DB Marg police station.





The family had told the police that Vyas used to board the 9.11 am Virar-bound suburban train from Grant Road to the salon in Andheri. The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch, which made the two arrests. PTI

A sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday sentenced two former staffers of a salon chain to life imprisonment for killing their 28-year-old colleague Kriti Vyas in 2018.