When in Amritsar do as Amritsaris do...
May 27, 2024  10:28
image
Shashi Tharoor posts this image writing, "And of course I couldn't leave Amritsar without sampling the famous kulchas at Kulcha Land!"

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor on Sunday promised the businessmen of Amritsar that if the Congress-led INDIA bloc formed its government at the Centre, the policy implemented by the BJP-led NDA government on the international trade through the Attari-Wagah border would be reviewed. The cross-border trade would be normalised to boost Punjab's economy, he said.
