WA msg warns of bomb at Mumbai airport, Taj hotel
May 27, 2024  21:11
Mumbai airport
Mumbai airport
An unidentified person on Monday threatened to blow up Hotel Taj Mahal and the Mumbai airport claiming bombs were planted at these places.

It turned out to be a hoax after the police conducted a search but no suspicious object was found, an official said.

The mobile number from which the message was posted in the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline number has been traced to Agra, according to the official.

The police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting an investigation, he said.

"Traffic police's WhatsApp number received a message threatening to blow up Hotel Taj and the city airport with bombs planted at these places. A traffic police constable alerted the police department, following which a search was conducted, but no suspicious (object) was found," he added.
