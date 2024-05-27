V Day musings

V Day musingsMay 27, 2024 12:28
The enormity of Bharatiya Janata Party made me pull the lever for Aam Aadmi Party. But the calculus of the lesser evil as a guide to political action isn't available to everyone equally, writes Mukul Kesavan. Read the column here.
TOP STORIES
Why did Chris Wood of Jefferies sell his holding in HDFC Bank stock?
Global fund managers remain bullish on the Japanese stock markets, which is now their most preferred destination in the Asian region. Both Morgan Stanley and Jefferies in their recent reports, have cited their preference for the Land Of...