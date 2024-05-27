RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


V Day musings
May 27, 2024  12:28
The enormity of Bharatiya Janata Party made me pull the lever for Aam Aadmi Party. But the calculus of the lesser evil as a guide to political action isn't available to everyone equally, writes Mukul Kesavan. Read the column here. 
