Sensex hits 76,000-mark for first time
May 27, 2024  13:54
The BSE benchmark Sensex hit the historic 76,000-mark for the first time on Monday and the NSE Nifty hit its new all-time peak in tandem with a rally in global markets and optimistic investors' sentiment days ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls announcement. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 599.29 points to an all-time peak of 76,009.68 during the afternoon trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 153.7 points to hit a new lifetime high of 23,110.80. From the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers. Wipro, NTPC, Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.
