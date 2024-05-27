RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Remal weakens into cyclonic storm, more rain likely
May 27, 2024  09:59
Severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' weakened into a cyclonic storm on Monday morning, sustaining wind speeds of 80-90 kilometres per hour, following landfall around midnight of Sunday, the Met Department said.

The weather system, which lay 150 km northeast of Sagar Island at 5.30 am, brought torrential rain in Kolkata and the coastal districts of West Bengal overnight, it said.

It is likely to move northeastwards and weaken further, the department said in a bulletin. 

Kolkata recorded a rainfall of 146 mm in the period between 8.30 am on Sunday and 5.30 am of Monday, it said.

The metropolis logged a maximum wind speed of 74 kmph, while Dum Dum in the northern outskirts of the city recorded maximum wind speed of 91 kmph, the weather office said.

Other places in south Bengal which received heavy rainfall during the period are Haldia (110 mm), Tamluk (70 mm) and Nimpith (70 mm), it said.

The weatherman has forecast more rain in Kolkata and the southern districts including Nadia and Murshidabad, with one or two spells of intense downpour, along with gusty surface winds till Tuesday morning. 

Scenes of widespread devastation were evident across West Bengal's coastal areas, with extensive damage to infrastructure and property, a day after Cyclone Remal tore through the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal with winds reaching speeds of 135 km per hour.

The cyclone ravaged adjacent coasts of the state and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country, after its landfall process began at 8.30 pm on Sunday, officials said.

Efforts to restore normality are underway, with emergency services working to clear debris and restore power in the affected areas. -- PTI
