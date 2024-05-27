RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Promises made in poll manifesto not corrupt practice: SC
May 27, 2024  19:13
image
The Supreme Court has said that commitments made by political parties in their election manifestos will not amount to "corrupt practice" under the election laws. 

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan made the observation while dismissing a plea by a voter hailing from the Chamrajpet assembly constituency challenging the election of a candidate belonging to the Congress. 

The plea alleged that commitments by the Congress in its election manifesto for the 2023 Karnataka assembly polls were direct and indirect financial help to the public which amounted to corrupt electoral practice. 

"The contention of the learned counsel that the commitments by a political party in its manifesto, which eventually lead to direct or indirect financial help to the public at large, will also amount to corrupt practice by a candidate of that party, is too far-fetched and cannot be accepted. 

"In any case, in the facts and circumstances of these cases, we need not to go into such question elaborately. The appeals are, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said. 

The petitioner, Shashanka J Sreedhara, a voter from the Chamrajpet assembly constituency, had filed an election petition against the winning candidate B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. 

He submitted that the five guarantees made by the Indian National Congress (INC) in its manifesto amounted to corrupt practice.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Close shave for Rahul at Bihar rally as dais caves in
Close shave for Rahul at Bihar rally as dais caves in

Gandhi was at Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital, to canvass for Rashtriya Janata Party president Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, who is contesting Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

Record voting in J-K; CEC says assembly polls soon
Record voting in J-K; CEC says assembly polls soon

The Election Commission on Monday said the voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir this time was the highest in a Lok Sabha election in the last 35 years with the Kashmir Valley witnessing a 'massive' 30 percentage point jump in poll...

French Open PIX: Sinner, Jabeur ease into second round
French Open PIX: Sinner, Jabeur ease into second round

Images from Day 2 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Monday.

Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 doctors among 3 held
Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 doctors among 3 held

The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him allurements to replace the blood samples, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar claimed at a press conference.

Oppn INDIA bloc to meet on June 1, TMC to stay out
Oppn INDIA bloc to meet on June 1, TMC to stay out

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is unlikely to attend a meeting of the INDIA bloc on June 1, sources said, as it coincides with the last phase of voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances