Promises made in poll manifesto not corrupt practice: SC





A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan made the observation while dismissing a plea by a voter hailing from the Chamrajpet assembly constituency challenging the election of a candidate belonging to the Congress.





The plea alleged that commitments by the Congress in its election manifesto for the 2023 Karnataka assembly polls were direct and indirect financial help to the public which amounted to corrupt electoral practice.





"The contention of the learned counsel that the commitments by a political party in its manifesto, which eventually lead to direct or indirect financial help to the public at large, will also amount to corrupt practice by a candidate of that party, is too far-fetched and cannot be accepted.





"In any case, in the facts and circumstances of these cases, we need not to go into such question elaborately. The appeals are, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said.





The petitioner, Shashanka J Sreedhara, a voter from the Chamrajpet assembly constituency, had filed an election petition against the winning candidate B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.





He submitted that the five guarantees made by the Indian National Congress (INC) in its manifesto amounted to corrupt practice.

