Porsche teen's blood samples thrown & replaced





The Pune police Crime Branch has arrested two doctors from Sasson Hospital in the luxury car accident case where two motorcycle-borne persons were killed earlier this week in Pune city.





As per the police, the doctors have been arrested on the charge of manipulating blood samples. The minor accused was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up on the day of the accident on May 19.





The arrest came after it was discovered that the minor's blood report was changed with those of another person who had not consumed alcohol.

