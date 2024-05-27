Porsche teen's blood samples thrown & replaced

Porsche teen's blood samples thrown & replacedMay 27, 2024 11:07
The mangled Porsche car
Pune car crash: Juvenile's blood sample was thrown into dustbin, another person's sample replaced with it, say police. Blood samples of juvenile were replaced on instructions of Dr Taware and Dr Halnor of Sassoon Hospital, claim police. As juvenile's blood samples were replaced, Sassoon Hospital's report showed no alcohol traces, say police.
The Pune police Crime Branch has arrested two doctors from Sasson Hospital in the luxury car accident case where two motorcycle-borne persons were killed earlier this week in Pune city.
As per the police, the doctors have been arrested on the charge of manipulating blood samples. The minor accused was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up on the day of the accident on May 19.
The arrest came after it was discovered that the minor's blood report was changed with those of another person who had not consumed alcohol.
The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an...