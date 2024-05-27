RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Porsche teen's blood samples thrown & replaced
May 27, 2024  11:07
The mangled Porsche car
The mangled Porsche car
Pune car crash: Juvenile's blood sample was thrown into dustbin, another person's sample replaced with it, say police. Blood samples of juvenile were replaced on instructions of Dr Taware and Dr Halnor of Sassoon Hospital, claim police. As juvenile's blood samples were replaced, Sassoon Hospital's report showed no alcohol traces, say police. 

 The Pune police Crime Branch has arrested two doctors from Sasson Hospital in the luxury car accident case where two motorcycle-borne persons were killed earlier this week in Pune city.

 As per the police, the doctors have been arrested on the charge of manipulating blood samples. The minor accused was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up on the day of the accident on May 19. 

 The arrest came after it was discovered that the minor's blood report was changed with those of another person who had not consumed alcohol.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Are Special Situation Funds?
What Are Special Situation Funds?

These funds at times invest in companies going through corporate restructuring, such as mergers, demergers, or buybacks.

Million Dollar Starc Justifies Price Tag
Million Dollar Starc Justifies Price Tag

Mitchell Starc, the costliest cricketer in IPL history -- with a $2.98 million price tag -- was named Player of the Match after taking 2 for 14, including bowling SRH opener Abhishek Sharma with an unplayable delivery that pundits judged...

'Economy Is Not Creating Enough Jobs'
'Economy Is Not Creating Enough Jobs'

'The policy focus of the government should have been on creating more good quality jobs but that was not their focus.'

Bhaiyyaji Brings Audiences To Theatres
Bhaiyyaji Brings Audiences To Theatres

Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film earned Rs 6 million in its first weekend.

2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood samples of Porsche teen
2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood samples of Porsche teen

The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances