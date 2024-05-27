RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Porsche crash: 2 docs held for manipulating evidence
May 27, 2024  09:12
image
The Pune police have arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case of a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy, officials said on Monday.

Those arrested include head of the forensic department of the hospital, they said.

"They have been arrested for alleged manipulation of blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case," a senior police official said.

Those held have been identified as Dr Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor, the official said.

The case is currently being probed by the crime branch.

Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19.
        
The police claim the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident.
        
The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Mamata Didi said after KKR's IPL title win
What Mamata Didi said after KKR's IPL title win

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also congratulated the franchise on social media.

Who SLAYED at the Cannes This Year? VOTE!
Who SLAYED at the Cannes This Year? VOTE!

Here's looking at the best of Bollywood outings at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival! Vote and let us know your favourite one.

10 Ways To Wear White This Summer
10 Ways To Wear White This Summer

If there's one colour you need in your summer wardrobe, it's white -- soothing, easy on the eyes and refreshing, especially with summer's soaring temperatures.

When Niyati Charms Your Socks Off!
When Niyati Charms Your Socks Off!

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant is out to steal hearts with her ravishing style.

BJP Luminaries Gather In Varanasi
BJP Luminaries Gather In Varanasi

The electoral battle in Varanasi, according to locals and political experts, is not about whether the PM will win for a third successive occasion, but if he will increase his share of the votes polled and his win margin.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances