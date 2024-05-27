Porsche case: Another arrest made





The arrested person is a suspect over the alleged manipulation of the minor's blood sample, according to Pune Police officials.





The arrested accused has been identified as Atul Ghatkamble, who is an employee of Sassoon Hospital. Earlier today, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the doctors at Sasson Hospital had replaced the blood sample of the juvenile accused in the luxury car crash with another one and threw the real sample in the hospital's dustbin. -- ANI

Pune Police have arrested another individual in connection with the luxury car accident case where two motorcycle-borne persons were killed in Pune city, officials said on Saturday.