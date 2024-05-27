Monsoon over Kerala in 5 days: IMD





India's monsoon core zone comprising most of the rain-fed agriculture areas likely to receive above normal rainfall. Conditions are favourable for onset of monsoon over Kerala in next 5 days.

India likely to experience normal rainfall (92-108 per cent of long period average of 166.9 mm) in June, says IMD. Below-normal monsoon rainfall predicted in northeast India, normal in northwest, and above normal in central and south peninsular India.