Monsoon over Kerala in 5 days: IMD

Monsoon over Kerala in 5 days: IMDMay 27, 2024 17:10
File pic
India likely to experience normal rainfall (92-108 per cent of long period average of 166.9 mm) in June, says IMD. Below-normal monsoon rainfall predicted in northeast India, normal in northwest, and above normal in central and south peninsular India.
India's monsoon core zone comprising most of the rain-fed agriculture areas likely to receive above normal rainfall. Conditions are favourable for onset of monsoon over Kerala in next 5 days.
