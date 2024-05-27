Modi tried to topple Himachal Cong govt: Priyanka





"Modi made all-out efforts to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in the state by indulging in corrupt practices and using money power," she said at a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba.





The Congress general secretary, who was campaigning for the party's Kangra Lok Sabha seat candidate Anand Sharma, asked the public if they would prefer such a leader.





She also said the Congress was in power for 55 years but could not become the richest party. The BJP, however, became the richest party in the world in just 10 years, she said. PTI

