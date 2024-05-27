RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi tried to topple Himachal Cong govt: Priyanka
May 27, 2024  13:52
The only purpose of BJP leaders, starting from Prime Minister Modi, is to grab power at any cost and they indulge in corrupt practices, use money power, bribe legislators and mislead people in the name of God to achieve their purpose, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday. 

 "Modi made all-out efforts to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in the state by indulging in corrupt practices and using money power," she said at a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba. 

 The Congress general secretary, who was campaigning for the party's Kangra Lok Sabha seat candidate Anand Sharma, asked the public if they would prefer such a leader.

 She also said the Congress was in power for 55 years but could not become the richest party. The BJP, however, became the richest party in the world in just 10 years, she said. PTI
