Maliwal case: Kejriwal aide's bail order at 4 pm





Bibhav Kumar's counsel said they have filed a trespassing complaint against Maliwal. "She directly entered the Chief Minister's residence. This amounts to trespass. This is a Chief Minister's home, can anyone come like this? She was asked to wait outside, but she barged and crossed the security zone. Being an MP doesn't give you the license to do anything. This is trespass, and the FIR is against us. What kind of investigation is this?"





He was sent to four days' judicial custody on May 24. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after hearing the arguments.

A magisterial court on Monday reserved till 4 pm its order on the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at the chief minister's residence on May 13.