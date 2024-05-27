RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maliwal case: Kejriwal aide's bail order at 4 pm
May 27, 2024  14:18
Bibhav Kumar (left) is in jail since May 24
Bibhav Kumar (left) is in jail since May 24
A magisterial court on Monday reserved till 4 pm its order on the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at the chief minister's residence on May 13. 

Bibhav Kumar's counsel said they have filed a trespassing complaint against Maliwal. "She directly entered the Chief Minister's residence. This amounts to trespass. This is a Chief Minister's home, can anyone come like this? She was asked to wait outside, but she barged and crossed the security zone. Being an MP doesn't give you the license to do anything. This is trespass, and the FIR is against us. What kind of investigation is this?"

He was sent to four days' judicial custody on May 24. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after hearing the arguments.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jio Fin arm plans Rs 36K cr deal with Reliance Retail
Jio Fin arm plans Rs 36K cr deal with Reliance Retail

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services (JFS) is set to seek shareholders' approval for its leasing subsidiary to acquire telecom equipment and devices worth Rs 36,000 crore ($4.33 billion) from Reliance Retail. Jio Leasing Services...

IPL Final Mints Money For Pubs, Restaurants
IPL Final Mints Money For Pubs, Restaurants

The cricketing extravaganza became a business opportunity for everyone, from five-star hotels to cafes to street vendors across the country on Sunday.

Gold loan business is shining as regulatory scrutiny of sector grows
Gold loan business is shining as regulatory scrutiny of sector grows

In mid-March this year, the finance ministry asked state-run banks to review their gold loan portfolio for the two-year period between January 1, 2022, and January 31, 2024. This business had grown at a fast clip. Reserve Bank of India...

Alia's Adorable Picture With Raha
Alia's Adorable Picture With Raha

Get your lowdown on what's going on in the world of Bollywood.

No family member of terrorists will get govt job in J-K: Shah
No family member of terrorists will get govt job in J-K: Shah

The home minister, however, said the government will make an exception in case someone from a family comes forward and informs the authorities that his or her close relative has joined a terror outfit.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances