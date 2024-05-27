Maliwal case: Bibhav's bail plea dismissed

Maliwal case: Bibhav's bail plea dismissedMay 27, 2024 17:34
AAP MP Swati Maliwal
AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar's bail application dismissed by Delhi's Tis Hazari court.
A magisterial court on Monday had reserved till this evening its order on the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.
Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at the chief minister's residence on May 13. He was sent to four days' judicial custody on May 24. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal reserved the order after hearing the arguments.
