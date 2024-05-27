RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
K'taka to pay PM's pending Rs 80L hotel bill
May 27, 2024  17:59
PM Modi in Bandipur last year
PM Modi in Bandipur last year
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said the state government will pay the hospitality bill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had come to Mysuru in April last year to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger, which runs up to Rs 80 lakh. 

 In a statement, the minister's office said it is a tradition of the state government to host dignitaries like the Prime Minister and the President when they come. But due to Assembly elections in Karnataka in April last year, the state government was not involved in planning of the programme (Project Tiger) since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force.

 Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the prime minister had visited Myrusu-Bandipur on the eve of commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger. 

At that point of time, the MCC was in force. Elections were declared. So, it was purely a Central government programme. Initially, they had planned to spend around Rs 3 crore but the expenditure incurred was around 6.33 crore. So, balance 3.3 crore has to come from the National Tiger Conservation Authority. 

 "The state government's forest department had written to them (authority). They informed that the hotel bill (Rs 80 lakh) should be reimbursed by the state government and we have decided to reimburse. So, there is no issue," he added.

 Following media reports that the hotel where the prime minister had stayed has threatened to find legal recourse to recover his dues, Khandre had on Saturday said that he will try to resolve the issue amicably. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Close shave for Rahul at Bihar rally as dais caves in
Close shave for Rahul at Bihar rally as dais caves in

Gandhi was at Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital, to canvass for Rashtriya Janata Party president Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, who is contesting Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

Record voting in J-K; CEC says assembly polls soon
Record voting in J-K; CEC says assembly polls soon

The Election Commission on Monday said the voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir this time was the highest in a Lok Sabha election in the last 35 years with the Kashmir Valley witnessing a 'massive' 30 percentage point jump in poll...

French Open PIX: Sinner, Jabeur ease into second round
French Open PIX: Sinner, Jabeur ease into second round

Images from Day 2 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Monday.

Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 doctors among 3 held
Pune teen's blood sample changed; 2 doctors among 3 held

The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him allurements to replace the blood samples, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar claimed at a press conference.

Oppn INDIA bloc to meet on June 1, TMC to stay out
Oppn INDIA bloc to meet on June 1, TMC to stay out

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is unlikely to attend a meeting of the INDIA bloc on June 1, sources said, as it coincides with the last phase of voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances