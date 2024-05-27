RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Flights resume at Kolkata after 21-hr suspension
May 27, 2024  10:51
The deserted Kolkata airport
Flights services from the Kolkata airport resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for 21 hours in view of the cyclone Remal, an official said on Monday. 

The first plane to depart on Monday was IndiGo's Kolkata-Port Blair flight at 8.59 am, while the first one to land in Kolkata was SpiceJet's flight from Guwahati. It landed at 09.50 am, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) top official said. Check-in was on for some other flights, the official said. 

 The last flight to depart from Kolkata airport on Sunday was at 12.16 pm. Though the process of resuming flight operations has begun, it will take some more time for the situation to become normal, sources at the airport said.

 The cyclone which made landfall around midnight on Sunday brought heavy rain in the southern part of West Bengal, including Kolkata. The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal.
