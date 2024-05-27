RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


DRDO chief gets 1-year extension
May 27, 2024  22:17
The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Defence Research and Development Organisation chief Dr Samir V Kamat by one year, a personnel ministry order said. 

Distinguished scientist Kamat was on August 25, 2022, appointed as secretary of the department of defence research and development (DDR&D) and the DRDO chairman, it said. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in service of Kamat as secretary, DDR&D and chairman, DRDO for one year from June 1, 2024, till May 31, 2025, or until further orders, it said.
