DRDO chief gets 1-year extension





Distinguished scientist Kamat was on August 25, 2022, appointed as secretary of the department of defence research and development (DDR&D) and the DRDO chairman, it said.





The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in service of Kamat as secretary, DDR&D and chairman, DRDO for one year from June 1, 2024, till May 31, 2025, or until further orders, it said.

The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Defence Research and Development Organisation chief Dr Samir V Kamat by one year, a personnel ministry order said.