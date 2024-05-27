RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Don't refer to Modi as PM: Mamata to BJP
May 27, 2024  21:56
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Narendra Modi should be referred to as a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and not as the prime minister in the saffron party's campaign as he is a 'caretaker PM'. 

Addressing an election rally in Burrabazar area in Kolkata Uttar seat for party candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Banerjee said, "Modi ji has every right to campaign. He has every right to come here and participate in election programmes. But I am surprised to see him being referred to as the PM in his party's campaign advertisements."

"Can he do this? I am being referred to as TMC chairperson by my campaign managers and by my party here even though it is not assembly polls. Still, I am adhering to the model code of conduct," she said.

Modi is scheduled to take part in a roadshow in Kolkata on May 28. 

Referring to Modi as the 'caretaker PM', Banerjee asserted that the BJP will not return to power for a third term and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will form the government at the Centre.

Banerjee accused the BJP of creating a rift between communities to get votes and described it as a 'dangerous game'.

"I love people of all communities, I love Marwaris, Biharis and others who together make up the beautiful mosaic of West Bengal. Please don't fall for any communal rift trap of the BJP," she said.

Banerjee said that even as she was addressing the election rally, her mind was filled with thoughts of providing cyclone relief and help to the affected people, asserting that her administration is taking all necessary steps to alleviate people's sufferings and that she is continuously monitoring the situation.   -- PTI
