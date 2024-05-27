DJ shot dead at bar in Ranchi





The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.





CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media platforms, in which it is seen that a man, with face covered and a rifle in hand, enters the bar and shoots at the DJ operator from point blank range.





The deceased was identified as Sandip Pramanik, a resident of West Bengal.





Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, "The accused has been nabbed from Gaya. He will be brought to Ranchi and a detailed interrogation will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the firing."





Sinha said the accused was in an inebriated state when the crime was carried out.





He has been identified as Abhishek Singh, a resident of Ranchi.

