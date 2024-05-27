RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cyclone Remal leaves trail of destruction in Bengal
May 27, 2024  08:42
Widespread devastation is visible across coastal areas of West Bengal on Monday, a day after severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' made landfall packing winds up to 135 kilometres per hour.
 
The cyclone ravaged adjacent coasts of the state and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country, after its landfall process began at 8.30 pm on Sunday, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and property.

'Remal' left a trail of destruction in its wake. Roofs of thatched huts were blown away, trees uprooted and electric poles knocked down, causing significant disruption in various parts of the state, including Kolkata.

Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, compounding the misery of the affected residents.

The storm brought with it heavy rains, which continued into Monday morning, flooding homes and farmlands.

In the Gosaba area of the Sundarbans, one person was injured after being hit by debris. In Kolkata's Bibir Bagan area, a person was hurt when a wall collapsed due to the relentless downpour.

The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people from vulnerable areas ahead of the cyclone's landfall.

This effort was focused primarily in the South 24 Parganas district, including Sagar Island, Sundarbans and Kakdwip.

While the move certainly saved lives, damage to property remains extensive.

The North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts reported widespread damage. News footage from the coastal resort town of Digha showed tidal waves crashing into a seawall, with surging waters sweeping fishing boats inland and inundating mud-and-thatch houses and farmlands.

The cyclone caused rainfall and winds in areas such as Digha, Kakdwip and Jaynagar, which intensified on Monday. -- PTI
