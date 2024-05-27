RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Centre carries out secretary-level reshuffle
May 27, 2024  19:42
Representational image
Senior bureaucrat Pradip Kumar Tripathi has been appointed as the Lokpal secretary as part of a secretary-level reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.

Tripathi, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service officer (IAS), is currently secretary (coordination) in the Cabinet Secretariat.

He has been appointed as secretary to the Lokpal till the date of his superannuation (June 30) and thereafter on contract basis for a period of two years beyond the date of his superannuation on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers, said an order issued by the personnel ministry.

Border management Secretary Raj Kumar Goyal has been appointed as secretary, department of justice under the ministry of law & justice.        

Rajendra Kumar, director general of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), will be the border management secretary in place of Goyal.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson Amit Yadav has been named as officer on special duty in the department of social justice & empowerment.

"The officer will take over as secretary, department of social justice and empowerment vice Saurabh Garg, IAS (OR:91) upon his superannuation on 31.07.2024," the order said.

Rakesh Ranjan, special secretary in the department of agriculture and farmers welfare, has been appointed as chairman of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). 
