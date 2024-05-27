RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bibhav Kumar to move HC against denial of bail: AAP
May 27, 2024  20:56
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar will approach the high court after a city court rejected his bail plea in Swati Maliwal 'assault' case, AAP said on Monday.

A court in Delhi on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 13.

"Kumar will move the high court against the lower court's decision," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement.

Additional sessions judge Sushil Anuj Tyagi of Tiz Hazari court rejected the bail plea of Kumar, a personal assistant of the CM, after hearing arguments from both sides. A detailed order on the matter is awaited.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

French Open PIX: Swiatek, Sinner, Jabeur ease into second round
French Open PIX: Swiatek, Sinner, Jabeur ease into second round

Images from Day 2 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Monday.

Above-normal heatwave days likely in northwest India: IMD
Above-normal heatwave days likely in northwest India: IMD

Except for a few parts of southern peninsular India, normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are expected across the country in June, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

Karnataka govt to pay Rs 80 lakh hotel bill of Modi's stay
Karnataka govt to pay Rs 80 lakh hotel bill of Modi's stay

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said the state government will pay the hospitality bill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had come to Mysuru in April last year to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger, which runs up...

BharatPe, PhonePe amicably settle trademark disputes over 'Pe' suffix
BharatPe, PhonePe amicably settle trademark disputes over 'Pe' suffix

Financial technology (fintech) firms PhonePe and BharatPe announced on Sunday that they have settled long-standing legal disputes regarding the use of the trademark with the suffix 'Pe' in their brand names. The settlement concludes...

Now, Thane teen drives BMW with man on bonnet; held
Now, Thane teen drives BMW with man on bonnet; held

Police arrested the man lying on the car bonnet, identified as Subham Mithila, and booked the 17-year-old who was at the wheel and his father, a retired government official who owns the car, an official said on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances