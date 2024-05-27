RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
B'desh police team reaches Kolkata, to probe MP's murder
May 27, 2024  08:51
image
A Bangladesh police team, which arrived in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, said they will seek cooperation from West Bengal CID and conduct a thorough probe into the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The team expressed its desire to interrogate the arrested suspects and visit Baranagar, where Anar resided, along with speaking to the MP's friend and the landlord of the house where he stayed.

Speaking to PTI anonymously, a senior state CID officer affirmed their readiness to assist the Bangladesh detectives in every possible way. He said all evidence gathered by the state CID regarding the case would be shared with them.

The search for the missing MP began when Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar and an acquaintance of Anar, lodged a complaint with local police on May 18, stating that Anar, who arrived in Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment, had gone missing.

According to Biswas, Anar left his residence in Baranagar for a doctor's appointment on May 13, assuring that he would return home for dinner. However, he became unreachable on May 17, prompting Biswas to file a missing complaint the following day.

According to Kolkata Police, circumstantial evidence indicated that the MP was first strangled and killed after which his body was chopped into pieces and dumped in different areas. Traces of his body or body parts are yet to be found.  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Mamata Didi said after KKR's IPL title win
What Mamata Didi said after KKR's IPL title win

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also congratulated the franchise on social media.

Who SLAYED at the Cannes This Year? VOTE!
Who SLAYED at the Cannes This Year? VOTE!

Here's looking at the best of Bollywood outings at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival! Vote and let us know your favourite one.

10 Ways To Wear White This Summer
10 Ways To Wear White This Summer

If there's one colour you need in your summer wardrobe, it's white -- soothing, easy on the eyes and refreshing, especially with summer's soaring temperatures.

When Niyati Charms Your Socks Off!
When Niyati Charms Your Socks Off!

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant is out to steal hearts with her ravishing style.

BJP Luminaries Gather In Varanasi
BJP Luminaries Gather In Varanasi

The electoral battle in Varanasi, according to locals and political experts, is not about whether the PM will win for a third successive occasion, but if he will increase his share of the votes polled and his win margin.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances