RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rajkot fire tragedy: One person is still missing, says Gujarat HM
May 26, 2024  09:27
image
Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi in the early hours of Sunday took stock of the area where a massive fire broke out inside a gaming zone and said that one person is still missing after the tragic incident.  

He said that it is on priority to find the missing person.  

A total of 27 people lost their lives including children following the massive fire at the game zone in Rajkot on Saturday at around 4.30 pm.  

"Our first priority is that...as per the information we have, one person is still missing and it is our responsibility to look for the person. We are deploying maximum teams for that...," Sanghvi told reporters.  

Sanghvi also informed that all officials have been instructed to be present at the collector's office by 3 am and he will also be sitting in the collector's office.  

"A very sad incident took place at Rajkot, many family members lost their loved ones and many children have also died in the incident...SIT has been instructed to start the investigation by 3 am... all officials of those depts under which the responsibility of game zone construction lies, have been instructed to be present at the collector's office by 3 am today (Sunday). All types of investigations will begin today itself and soon action will be taken to serve justice. After doing the inspection here I will be sitting in Collector's office," Harsh Sanghvi said. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Leverkusen, PSG, Real Madrid crowned domestic champs
In Pictures - Leverkusen, PSG, Real Madrid crowned domestic champs

A summary of the concluding day's action in the German Cup, French Cup and La Liga.

More than 61% turnout in sixth phase of LS polls, J-K sees 54% polling
More than 61% turnout in sixth phase of LS polls, J-K sees 54% polling

The EC said polling percentage in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir is the highest in 40 years.

Indian Film Makes HISTORY At Cannes
Indian Film Makes HISTORY At Cannes

'Thank you to the Cannes Film Festival for having our film here. Please don't wait 30 years to have another Indian film.'

Rajkot gaming zone fire toll rises to 27; owner detained
Rajkot gaming zone fire toll rises to 27; owner detained

At least 23 persons, including four children, were killed in a massive fire that swept through a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, officials said.

Will tell the country one day: CEC on turnout data
Will tell the country one day: CEC on turnout data

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said it is some people's job to create doubts and asserted the systems in place at the Election Commission are strong to ensure no mistakes creep in.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances