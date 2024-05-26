Rajkot fire tragedy: One person is still missing, says Gujarat HM





He said that it is on priority to find the missing person.





A total of 27 people lost their lives including children following the massive fire at the game zone in Rajkot on Saturday at around 4.30 pm.





"Our first priority is that...as per the information we have, one person is still missing and it is our responsibility to look for the person. We are deploying maximum teams for that...," Sanghvi told reporters.





Sanghvi also informed that all officials have been instructed to be present at the collector's office by 3 am and he will also be sitting in the collector's office.





"A very sad incident took place at Rajkot, many family members lost their loved ones and many children have also died in the incident...SIT has been instructed to start the investigation by 3 am... all officials of those depts under which the responsibility of game zone construction lies, have been instructed to be present at the collector's office by 3 am today (Sunday). All types of investigations will begin today itself and soon action will be taken to serve justice. After doing the inspection here I will be sitting in Collector's office," Harsh Sanghvi said. -- ANI

