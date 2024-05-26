PM 'openly announced' he would topple HP govt: Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "openly announced" during his rallies that he would topple the Himachal Pradesh government through "corruption and use of money", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.

He was referring to Modi's Friday speech in Mandi during which he claimed that the state's Congress government would not last.





Gandhi also accused Modi of increasing unemployment by helping "people like Adani", finishing small and medium businesses, through demonetisation and implementation of the GST.





Seeking support for the Congress' Hamirpur Lok Sabha candidate Satpal Raizada in Una, a heartland in the state for army jawans, Gandhi said the country does not want two kinds of soldiers and scrapping the Agnipath scheme will be the Congress' first priority once it comes to power. -- PTI