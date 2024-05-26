Phase VI: Delhi registers over 58% turnout, highest in North East Delhi





Delhi had recorded 60.52 percent voting in the 2019 general election when the BJP had swept all the seats, routing both AAP and Congress -- which have now joined hands to end the saffron party's dominance.





"Despite the intense heat, 58.70 per cent (tentative) voter turnout was recorded," the office of the chief electoral officer said in a statement on Saturday night.





According to the EC voter turnout app at 11.30 pm, the highest polling percentage of 62.87 percent was recorded in North East Delhi where sitting BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is pitted against Kanhaiya Kumar of Congress.





The lowest turnout of 52.93 per cent was recorded in the New Delhi seat from where BJP's Bansuri Swaraj was contesting against INDIA bloc constituent AAP's Somnath Bharti. Chandni Chowk seat recorded 58.06 percent polling, East Delhi 57.83 percent, West Delhi 58.28 percent, North West Delhi 56.75 percent and South Delhi 55.15 percent. -- PTI

