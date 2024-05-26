RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mumbai hoarding crash: Ad firm director's police custody extended
May 26, 2024  15:52
image
A Mumbai court on Sunday extended till May 29 the police custody of Bhavesh Bhinde, director of the advertising firm which had installed a hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar area in Mumbai and claimed 17 lives.

M/S Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising firm of Bhinde, managed the giant hoarding that collapsed on a petrol pump during a dust storm and rains on May 13.

As Bhinde absconded after the incident, police registered a case against him on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

He was arrested in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on May 16 and brought to the city.
        
Bhinde was subsequently remanded in police custody till May 26.

On Sunday, the crime branch, which is probing the case, produced Bhinde before the metropolitan magistrate court at the end of his previous custody.
It sought his further remand on the ground that it is also inquiring into other hoardings installed by the firm across the city.

Also, the financial aspect concerning the installation of billboards was also under investigation, the police said.

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, appearing for the accused, opposed it saying the FIR is only concerning the collapsed hoarding.

After hearing both the sides, the court extended Bhinde's police custody till May 29.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, it had not granted permission for the hoarding. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Man-made disaster: Gujarat HC on Rajkot game zone fire
Man-made disaster: Gujarat HC on Rajkot game zone fire

Such gaming zones and recreational facilities have come up without the necessary approvals from competent authorities, the bench of Justices Biren Vaishnav and Devan Desai observed.

Sindhu loses to Wang Zhi Yi in Malaysia Masters final
Sindhu loses to Wang Zhi Yi in Malaysia Masters final

P V Sindhu failed in her quest to win her first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open in July 2022, beaten by China's Wang Zhi Yi 21-16, 5-21, 21-16 in the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 on Sunday.

Seven newborns killed in fire at Delhi children's hospital; 12 rescued
Seven newborns killed in fire at Delhi children's hospital; 12 rescued

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

Deepika loses to Lim, returns empty-handed from World Cup
Deepika loses to Lim, returns empty-handed from World Cup

Deepika Kumari fell short of a successive Archery World Cup medal in her international comeback after becoming a mother, losing to world No 2 Lim Sihyeon and No 3 Alejandra Valencia in Yecheon, South Korea, on Sunday.

At 135 kmph, cyclone 'Remal' to make landfall in Bengal tonight
At 135 kmph, cyclone 'Remal' to make landfall in Bengal tonight

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances