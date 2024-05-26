Man loses both legs after falling off local train near Mumbai

A 30-year-old man, the sole breadwinner of his family, has lost both his legs after falling from a moving local train in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Sunday.





The incident took place on May 22 in Kalwa area when the man, identified as Jagan Laxman Jangle, was standing on the footboard of a coach of the crowded local train while travelling from Dadar (in Mumbai) to Kalyan (in Thane), he said.





The man, resident of Kalyan who worked at a book depot in Dadar, recently got married and was the only earning member of his family, the police said.





He lost his balance, fell on the tracks after the train crossed Thane station and came under the wheels of the moving local train, the police said quoting information based on the statements of the man's brother, doctors and eyewitnesses.





After receiving information that a man was lying injured near the Thane creek, GRP personnel reached the spot and rushed Jangle to the nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa, the official said.





Till now, it has not been established in the probe that someone had hit the man to rob his phone due to which he fell from the train, he said.





"We are conducting further probe," the official said. -- PTI