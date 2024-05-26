RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal snubs ex-Pak minister over poll remark
May 26, 2024  00:13
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday chastised former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain after he called for the defeat of 'forces of hate and extremism' in the Lok Sabha elections, saying the polls are India's internal matter and it will not tolerate interference by the 'biggest sponsors of terrorism'.

In the sixth of the seven-phase elections, 58 parliamentary constituencies, including seven in Delhi, went to polls on Saturday.

After casting his vote, Kejriwal, who is the Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, shared a picture on X of his family members showing fingers marked in ink and said he voted against 'dictatorship, inflation and unemployment'.

Sharing Kejriwal's post on X with the hashtags 'MorePower' and 'IndiaElection2024', Hussain said, 'May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism.'

Minutes after Hussain's post, Kejriwal hit back at him, saying his post was unnecessary.

'Chaudhry Sahib, the people of my country and I are fully capable of handling our issues. Your comment is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country,' Kejriwal said on X.

In another post, the chief minister said the elections are India's internal matter and the country will 'not tolerate interference by the biggest sponsors of terrorism'.

Responding to Kejriwal's posts, Hussain said, 'CM sb! Indeed electioneering is your own issue but hope you will appreciate extremism be it in Pakistan or India is a borderless phenomenon and dangerous for everyone be it BD (Bangladesh), India or Pak so everyone with some conscience must be concerned... (sic).'

'The situation in Pakistan is very far from ideal but individuals must strive for a better society wherever they are,' he said.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that Pakistan has also jumped in support of the AAP leader's politics of corruption.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said his party has been saying that 'Kejriwal is hand in glove with the country's enemies'.

"Chaudhry Fawad Hussain is speaking now. He had also written a social media post on Kejriwal's release. Five phases of elections have already been conducted but no remarks were made, when polls are now being held in Delhi, the statement from Pakistan has come. This shows Kejriwal has the backing of Pakistan," Sachdeva told reporters.

On May 1,  Chaudhry -- infamous for boasting about Pakistan's hand in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack -- had posted on X excerpts from a speech by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the caption 'Rahul on fire'.

This drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also slammed Gandhi and the Congress, saying Pakistan is desperate to make Gandhi the next prime minister.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will tell the country one day: CEC on turnout data
Will tell the country one day: CEC on turnout data

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said it is some people's job to create doubts and asserted the systems in place at the Election Commission are strong to ensure no mistakes creep in.

Police station vandalised over custodial death in Karnataka
Police station vandalised over custodial death in Karnataka

A police station was vandalised in Channagiri town in the district and several vehicles were set on fire by a violent mob over an alleged custodial death, during the small hours of Saturday.

President, CJI, CEC: Famous faces at polling booths
President, CJI, CEC: Famous faces at polling booths

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and several other famous faces were seen at polling booths, exercising their franchise in...

KKR-SRH Final: Gambhir's acumen vs Cummins's passion
KKR-SRH Final: Gambhir's acumen vs Cummins's passion

Tactician par excellence Gautam Gambhir couldn't have envisaged a battle of brains with a more different kind of adversary than the smiling yet ruthless Pat Cummins as Kolkata Knight Riders face a spirited Sunrisers Hyderabad in a mega...

Barca's Xavi 'proud and calm' after sacking
Barca's Xavi 'proud and calm' after sacking

Xavi mentioned again on Saturday that the club faced problems. Similar comments had reportedly annoyed Laporta earlier in the season.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances