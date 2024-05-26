RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Guilty won't be spared: Kejriwal on hospital fire
May 26, 2024  12:33
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said the east Delhi children hospital fire which left seven newborns dead is heart-rending and warned that those responsible for negligence will not be spared.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said strictest punishment will be given to those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing. 

In a post on X, Kejriwal said the government stood with those who lost their children in the fire incident in Vivek Vihar, and added the administration was ensuring proper treatment to the injured.

He said the reasons behind the fire were being probed and those found negligent will not be spared.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the  Baby Care New Born Hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.
 
Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, he said. -- PTI 
