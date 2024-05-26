RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire at residential building in Delhi's Shahdara, 13 people rescued
May 26, 2024  08:33
A fire broke out at a residential building in Azad Nagar West in the Shahdara area of Delhi on Saturday late at night, said the police.  

On information, firefighters were rushed to the spot, rescued 13 people and shifted them to a hospital.  

"Delhi Fire Service control room received a call at 2:35 am that a fire broke out inside the house. A total of five fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot from our nearest stations and our officials began firefighting and rescue operations as well," said fire officer Rajendra Atwal.  

"There is only one exit here and that is the biggest problem in these buildings...people couldn't get out due to the heat and smoke...We have rescued 13 people...and shifted them to a hospital," he added. -- ANI
