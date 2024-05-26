RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fadnavis, Shah worked for Gadkari's defeat: Raut
May 26, 2024  15:20
image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis worked for Nitin Gadkari's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.
 
Raut alleged that Fadnavis had unwillingly campaigned for Gadkari, who contested from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, when he realised the Union minister couldn't be defeated.

Nagpur is the hometown of both BJP leaders.

"Modi, Shah and Fadnavis worked for Gadkari's defeat in Nagpur. Fadnavis unwillingly joined the campaign for Gadkari when he realised he couldn't be defeated. The RSS people in Nagpur are openly saying Fadnavis helped the opposition to get Gadkari defeated," he wrote in an article in his party's mouthpiece "Saamna". 
 
The Sena-UBT leader alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had distributed Rs 25-30 crore in every constituency, and his machinery worked to defeat candidates of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar. 

Taking a potshot at Yogi Adityanath, he said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister will be replaced if the Modi-Shah government returns to power after the Lok Sabha elections.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra were held in five phases from April 19 to May 20.  

Reacting sharply to the claims, state BJP chief Chandrasekhar Bawankule said Raut had become "delusional". 
 
"The BJP is not a party but a family. People who have always played politics of factionalism will never understand family bonds. Modi, Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Gadkari and Fadnavis are part of the BJP's family. We always work on the principle of nation first, then party and last self," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Man-made disaster: Gujarat HC on Rajkot game zone fire
Man-made disaster: Gujarat HC on Rajkot game zone fire

Such gaming zones and recreational facilities have come up without the necessary approvals from competent authorities, the bench of Justices Biren Vaishnav and Devan Desai observed.

Sindhu loses to Wang Zhi Yi in Malaysia Masters final
Sindhu loses to Wang Zhi Yi in Malaysia Masters final

P V Sindhu failed in her quest to win her first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open in July 2022, beaten by China's Wang Zhi Yi 21-16, 5-21, 21-16 in the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 on Sunday.

Seven newborns killed in fire at Delhi children's hospital; 12 rescued
Seven newborns killed in fire at Delhi children's hospital; 12 rescued

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

Deepika loses to Lim, returns empty-handed from World Cup
Deepika loses to Lim, returns empty-handed from World Cup

Deepika Kumari fell short of a successive Archery World Cup medal in her international comeback after becoming a mother, losing to world No 2 Lim Sihyeon and No 3 Alejandra Valencia in Yecheon, South Korea, on Sunday.

At 135 kmph, cyclone 'Remal' to make landfall in Bengal tonight
At 135 kmph, cyclone 'Remal' to make landfall in Bengal tonight

This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances