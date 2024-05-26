Death of children due to fire in Delhi hospital heart-rending: President Murmu





"The news of death of many children due to fire in a hospital in Vivek Vihar, Delhi is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this shock. I pray for the speedy recovery of other children injured in this incident," the president said in a post on X in Hindi. -- PTI

