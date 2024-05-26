RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CM Patel takes stock of Rajkot gaming zone fire, meets injured at hospital
May 26, 2024  09:43
image
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with home minister Harsh Sanghavi inspected the Rajkot TRP gaming zone on Sunday where a massive fire claimed the lives of 27 people, including children.  

Visuals from the spot showed the chief minister and the home minister taking stock of the area along with their team.  

Security personnel have also been deployed at the Civil Hospital in Rajkot where those who were injured in yesterday's fire incident have been admitted.  -- ANI
