At 45 deg C, Akola hottest city in Maha; Sec 144 imposed
May 26, 2024  10:33
File image
Akola has been the hottest city in Maharashtra over the last two days when it recorded the maximum temperature of more than 45 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department data. 

In view of the heatwave conditions likely in Akola, Collector Ajit Kumbhar on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code till May 31, prohibiting public gathering. 

The collector in an order asked establishments to made adequate arrangements of drinking water and fans for workers and to change the timings of private coaching classes, saying they should not be held during the afternoon. 

Akola city, located in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, recorded the maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius on Friday and 45.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the season's highest temperature in the city this month, according to the IMD data. 

Mercury has been on the rise in many parts of the Vidarbha region since the past few days. 

The maximum temperature in Akola over the last few days ranged from more than 44 degrees Celsius to 45.8 degrees Celsius, as per the district administration. -- PTI
